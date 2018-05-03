The tension between the residents of Siqalo informal settlement and Mitchells Plain could have been avoided if the DA had been responsive to the basic needs of the Siqalo community and introduced programmes aimed at fostering racial harmony in the province, according to the ANC.

“ANC condemns the violent protests that erupted in Mitchells Plain between its residents and those of the nearby informal settlement Siqalo,” said ANC provincial secretary Faiez Jacobs.

“We are also disheartened by the racial character of the protests. These protests show how racial tensions and racial distrust still permeate (the lives of people in) Cape Town and the Western Cape.

“Such tensions also show the inability of the current local and provincial government to have comprehensive and proactive measures to create specific programmes for racial harmony.”

About 500 residents of the Siqalo informal settlement began protesting on Wednesday, blocking roads with burning tyres and two shipping containers.

An ATM at a petrol station was set alight, a fruit and vegetable stall and a vehicle torched, and several vehicles were pelted with stones.

This sparked violent clashes with residents from Colorado Park, which resulted in the arrest of 30 people. The situation intensified after a 19-year-old Bayview resident died in a hit-and-run incident involving a minibus during protests that evening.

Police said the violence, in which one person was killed and two people suffered gunshot wounds in Mitchells Plain, had eased.

“The residents of Siqalo informal settlement have been asking for basic services from the City of Cape Town for a long time now, to no avail.

“The residents know there is money allocated under the Urban Settlement Development Grant, which is meant to upgrade informal settlements, and which has, since its inception, not been fully utilised by the City.

"Last year, R175 million was rolled over and this year the City received R1.6 billion, which will again not be fully utilised,” said Jacobs.

“The DA seems fully conscious of the fact that when the residents of Siqalo express their discontent and protest on the streets, it affects other communities, including Mitchells Plain, which stirs up racial tensions between Africans and coloureds, something that serves the DA’s interests.”

The ANC provincial leadership, together with ANC national executive committee member Derek Hanekom, held a meeting in Mitchells Plain with local organisations and representatives of both communities.

A delegation from the Western Cape government, led by Premier Helen Zille, Human Settlements MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela and other leaders, held talks with Mitchells Plain community groups at Lentegeur police station.

Hanekom said, having heard from both sides, the Siqalo community had brought up legitimate, basic human rights issues, and the Mitchells Plain community had raised legitimate housing issues.

Ntomboxolo Makoba-Somdaka, spokesperson for Madikizela, said the provincial department of human settlements and the City had plans to accommodate Siqalo residents in the Southern Corridor Catalytic Project, which would see the creation of “over 51 000 housing opportunities”.

She said the Western Cape government urged residents of both communities to remain calm, and that a meeting was planned for Saturday.

The City said a number of senior officials and political leaders, including Mayco head of informal settlements, water and waste services, and energy Xanthea Limberg and Mayco member for area south Eddie Andrews met with community members from Siqalo.