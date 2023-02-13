Sister-in-law arrested for assassination of Cape Town Central police officer

Cape Town - The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) has made a breakthrough in the case of slain police officer, Sithembiso Mnatwana, after the arrest of his sister-in-law who is alleged to have arranged for his assassination. Babalwa Rulwa-Mnatwana was arrested by the National Priority Violent Crimes (NPVC) team in connection with the murder at the weekend.

Mnatwana, 39, was gunned down on September 8 last year outside his Samora Machel home and just metres away from the local police station. He was returning home from a 12-hour shift at Cape Town Central police station. Mnatwana’s body was riddled with bullets, he was shot more than 10 times.

Nearly 20 cartridges were found at the scene. According to Hawks spokesperson, Philani Nkwalase, the case was allocated to the NPVC team of the Hawks and after about six months, their investigation led them to the 49-year-old sister-in-law. “Their further probe revealed that Babalwa Rulwa-Mnatwana, married to the deceased’s brother, allegedly hired a hit man to kill the police official. The motive of the killing is a subject of the Hawks investigation,” said Nkwalase.

He said a warrant of arrest was issued against the woman and she was apprehended on February 10. The hunt for the alleged hit man, who is yet to be arrested, is ongoing. Rulwa-Mnatwana appeared in the Athlone Magistrates’ Court the same day of her arrest and was remanded in custody.