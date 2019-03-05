Glenda Bird Photo: Supplied

Cape Town – Glenda Bird, the sister of alleged drug kingpin Fadwaan “Vet” Murphy, and her ex-husband, Keith Bird, are both on trial at the Western Cape High Court, albeit for separate cases, it emerged yesterday. Keith, a pastor from Mitchells Plain, faces 15 charges, including murder and rape.

Glenda appeared in a different courtroom along with her brother and five others on 229 charges including racketeering, drug dealing and money laundering.

The couple divorced several years ago and have a teenage son together, a source revealed.

There is currently a trial within a trial to decide on the validity of two State witnesses.

Yesterday, Judge Dianne Davis had the task of deciding whether to allow evidence of WhatsApp conversations between a State witness who claims she worked for Murphy as a drug packer, and his suspected drug runner, Rushdien Abrahams, 45.

Police say Abrahams and a woman were arrested two weeks ago at a residence in Westridge, Mitchells Plain, after being found in possession of drugs worth R300 000 and R180 000 in cash, as well as packing equipment.

Last week in court, during her testimony, the investigating officer, Captain Nadine Brits, revealed that the State witness had allegedly been communicating with Abrahams while the trial was underway.

This witness, along with Murphy’s ex-wife Shafieka Murphy, and another woman who had also turned State witness, were arrested at a house in Lotus River, believed to be a drug factory, in September 2015, where drugs and R4 million in cash were confiscated.

Murphy’s legal team yesterday argued that the WhatsApp conversations would prejudice their client, was irrelevant and hearsay, and called for the second State witness to be deemed hostile.

The woman’s newly-appointed defence counsel then stated that his client admitted she was indeed the person communicating with Abrahams.

State prosecutor Aradhana Heeaman said the two had communicated as recently as last month.

“The last communication is between 11 November 2018 and then 11 February (2019),” she said.

This date could be significant because a day later, on 12 February, Murphy was found with R180 000 cash in his car at the BP garage in Lentegeur.

The money was seized by the Assets Forfeiture Unit after Murphy failed to explain how he had come by it.

Yesterday afternoon, Judge Davis decided not to allow the WhatsApp evidence to be entered during the trial within a trial that is currently underway.

She did not give a reason for her decision, but added the matter could be revisited later in the trial. The case continues.

