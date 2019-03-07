File photo: African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – The Phumlani community in Grassy Park and the ANC are reeling in shock following the shooting of one of its most committed leaders, Peter Mgutyana. An investigation is under way into the murder of the father-of-three, who was the chairperson of Phumlani Civic Association and founder of the Phumlani Eagles Football Club.

No one has been arrested and police have appealed to the public to come forward with information that may assist them.

“Circumstances surrounding a shooting incident on Tuesday at about 9.30pm in Phumlani Village, Grassy Park, where a 51-year-old man was found fatally wounded are under investigation,” said police spokesperson FC van Wyk.

Mgutyana’s sister, Thami Mgutyana, said: “It’s very difficult to accept it but we are coping because there’s no other choice, we can’t change what happened.”

Thami said she was in the house at the time of the shooting.

“I went to help him pack his things because there had been a fire at his house. I went to his room and he was in the lounge. Suddenly I heard a gunshot and got a fright. I went to the lounge

She described him as the big brother who took care of everyone.

Mgutyana was also a member of the ANC regional executive committee in the southern suburbs from 1995 to 2001.

ANC Western Cape secretary Faiez Jacobs said: “He was a tireless activist who did not fear confronting gangsters in the interest of his community.

"We appeal for calm in Vrygrond and call on the police to prioritise the investigation into his murder.”

Former councillor and friend, Vernon Seymour, who worked closely with Mgutyana, said: “He believed in the power of persuasion.

"Tuesday afternoon he still called me, to ask if I could assist in mobilising resources because a fire broke out in the community.

“On a Saturday morning he would be busy walking street to street rounding up kids to play football.”

Anyone with any information can anonymously contact Crime Stop on 086 001 0111 or SMS Crime Line on 32211.

Cape Times