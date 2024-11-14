Sisulu Foundation joins hands with Vaal University of Technology in advancing the legacy of the Sisulu Struggle giants

Building a legacy of justice and dignity, free from all forms of manipulation underpins a recently established partnership between the Vaal University of Technology (VUT) and the Sisulu Foundation for Social Justice. Hailed as significant, the aims at embedding social justice, ethical leadership, and African scholarship within VUT’s academic programmes.

The organisations said the collaboration, inspired by the dedication of Walter and Albertina Sisulu to justice and equality, will help shape a new generation of socially conscious leaders. Developing academic and research courses on ethical leadership, decolonisation, and African values, while addressing issues such as economic justice, gender equity, and land rights are among several initiatives on the pipeline to bring Walter and Albertina Sisulu’s legacy into VUT’s educational programmes and academic life. The partnership also introduces scholarships and bursaries for historically marginalised students. It also aims to create a curriculum that encourages critical discussions on historical and present-day injustices. Postgraduate students will be encouraged to research leadership philosophies rooted in African perspectives, enriching scholarship that reflects the Sisulus’ contributions to justice. Plans are underway for statues, exhibitions, and public events such as music festivals to ensure their story continues to reach future generations.

At an international level, the collaboration plans to offer online courses on ethical leadership, based on Sisulu’s theoretical ethical leadership model, allowing students worldwide to explore African perspectives on justice and governance and fostering a deeper understanding of ethical decision-making. Speaking on the initiatives Sisulu Foundation chief executive Mpumzi Mdekazi said: “Walter and Albertina’s leadership was grounded in selflessness and integrity. They sought no reward for their role in the liberation Struggle. Bringing their principles into academic life can inspire future generations to work for the greater good.” VUT’s Deputy Vice-Chancellor Dr Simphiwe Nelana highlighted the impact of the Sisulus’ legacy on South Africa’s identity and the relevance of this partnership. This is more than just an educational collaboration. It’s an opportunity to instil values of justice, integrity, and service into our students.Through this partnership, we aim to nurture a generation that embodies the values of Walter and Albertina Sisulu in everything they do.”