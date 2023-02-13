Sisulu visits Robben Island in effort to revive the heritage site

Cape Town - In an effort to revive liberation routes and world heritage sites in the country, Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu said South Africans needed to “always be reminded that our democracy was fought for”. Sisulu visited Robben Island on Monday morning, following a meeting with members of the Robben Island Council and Freedom Park Council.

“If we have sections of tourism dealing with education about this country, it will greatly help (to attract tourists). “We have an incredible heart as South Africans, to forgive. “It starts with how people were treated who had leprosy… this was a dumping ground for people to come and die in.

“We want to make it live so that people say, as Madiba did in his speech, that never again should this happen to such a beautiful country,” said Sisulu. Robben Island has been battling cash flow issues since it lost more than 90% of visitors due to Covid-19. An emotional Sisulu, it being her first visit back to the island since her father and Struggle stalwart, Walter Sisulu’s incarceration, described the site as a “house of horrors” and said it reminded (her) of the “sordid part of our Struggle”.

“We decided to come together to revive this place, especially the political historical side, and make sure to bring people here to ensure that we never forget, and our children must never forget what was given to them,” said Sisulu. WATCH: Tourism minister Lindiwe Sisulu visited Robben Island this morning where plans are being discussed to revive liberation routes across the country and economic opportunities at the iconic museum. Video: @ChevonBooysen pic.twitter.com/m5bYBsSo6U — Cape Times (@CapeTimesSA) February 13, 2023 The visit also comes off the back off the now-cancelled “silent disco” event, which was to be hosted at the heritage site.

The event was cancelled due to social media backlash. Robben Island Museum chairperson, Abigail Thulare confirmed the event was cancelled. “The event was cancelled because of how it was perceived. And how it was perceived was warranted because of what the site stands for and represents. It represents pain, hardship but at the same time it is also a healing space. So anything that is part and parcel of what we call our interpretation programmes, in terms of the different historical layers, must be linked to what the site stands for,” said Thulare.