Siviwe Gwarube appointed as new DA chief whip

Cape Town - The deputy chief whip of the DA, Siviwe Gwarube, has been appointed as the party’s chief whip in the National Assembly. Gwarube, who became an MP in 2019, was health shadow minister until February this year.

She was announced as the party’s national spokesperson in November 2020. Gwarube was elected as the deputy chief whip in the mid-term caucus election in December 2021, taking over from Jacques Julius. In her current position, Gwarube takes over from Natasha Mazzone, who will now represent the party in the Joint Standing Committee on Intelligence.

In a statement on Thursday, DA leader John Steenhuisen said Mazzone would focus on overhauling the oversight model of the state security apparatus. “Honourable Mazzone will also serve as the national security advisor to the leader of the opposition,” Steenhuisen said. He also said that Noko Masipa was now the party’s new shadow minister for agriculture, land reform and rural development.

Masipa takes over from former MP Annette Steyn, who recently resigned from Parliament. Dianne Kohler-Barnard is the DA’s new shadow minister for communications. Marina Van Zyl, the party’s newest MP, is the additional member on the portfolio committee on basic education.

DA MP Solly Malatsi will reprise his role of national spokesperson alongside his colleague Cilliers Brink. “The DA would like to wish our colleagues well in their new positions,” Steenhuisen said. Cape Times