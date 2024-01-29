Sivuyile Residential Facility affected by fire

The provincial Department of Social Development (DSD) is investigating a fire that damaged the Sivuyile Residential Facility which caters for more than 100 people with disabilities. The blaze broke out at about 10am on Thursday, affecting two buildings.

According to the department, due to the quick intervention of staff all 110 residents, most who are bed or wheelchair bound, were evacuated to safety. The child and youth care centre facility provides residential care to children outside their family's environment in accordance with a care programme suited for the children in the facility. The department's spokesperson Esther Lewis said no injuries were sustained by residents or staff.

“The fire damaged two buildings, causing a large part of the roof to collapse. Supplies such as medical equipment, bedding, mattresses, clothing and toys were destroyed in the fire and subsequent water damage. The two affected buildings are uninhabitable, however, the residents are being accommodated in other buildings on the Stikland premises,” said Lewis. DSD head of department Dr Robert Macdonald said as assessments on the extent of the fire damage have been conducted they will now work with other provincial departments to plot the way forward. Meanwhile the City’s Fire and Rescue Service responded to several formal and informal residential fires yesterday.

Crews were attending to structural fires in Vrygrond, Masiphumelele, Broadlands and Overcome Heights with the prevailing wind conditions making firefighting efforts more difficult. “At this stage, no totals of structures affected, persons displaced or injuries can be provided as these are still active scenes,” City fire spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said. Meanwhile the Garden Route District Municipality on Sunday said wildfire was burning out of control in the direction of structures in the Ruiterbosch area, near Mossel Bay.