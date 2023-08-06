Six arrested in taxi found loaded with tyres and arson equipment

Six suspects have been arrested on various charges after City traffic officers found a taxi loaded with tyres and alleged arson equipment in Atlantis on Saturday. The City said its officers had responded to reports of public violence in the area, when, on their arrival, a taxi made a U-turn and sped off.

“The officers gave chase, assisted by SAPS, and when the taxi was brought to a stop, officers found the vehicle loaded with tyres and arson implements. “Six suspects were arrested on various charges,” the City said. The arrests came as violence, seemingly associated with the ongoing taxi strike, continued to wreak havoc across the metro.

On Friday, a City depot in Delft was petrol-bombed, and at least seven vehicles belonging to different departments, including enforcement vehicles, were damaged or completely destroyed. This while three vehicles were torched in Makhaza. The City said at last count, at least 110 criminal cases had been registered for incidents relating to the strike.

It said while SANTACO has attempted to distance itself from the criminal acts, the organisation should have anticipated that calling for the strike would have resulted in chaos. “The City notes the list of demands received from Santaco (on Friday) “It must be clear: While the City still extends its invitation for Santaco to return to the previously established task team, there can be no points of negotiation around the enforcement of national legislation.