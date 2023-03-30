Six cops busted on abalone graft charges

Cape Town - The arrest of six Western Cape police officers who are set to make their first appearance in court on Thursday on charges of corruption, have been welcomed by activists who hope it will lead to convictions.

The six officers, including two sergeants and four constables, were arrested on Tuesday morning by the Flying Squad in Maitland. Police spokesperson Andre Traut said that the arrests followed a lengthy investigation. “Following a lengthy and thorough investigation by members attached to the Provincial Anti-Corruption Unit spanning six months, the team arrived at the Maitland Flying Squad and executed a warrant of arrest.

“Two sergeants and four constables, aged between 31 and 42, were detained on charges of corruption in Cape Town. They are accused of corrupt activities where boxes of abalone were seized from suspects on a number of occasions, but no arrests (were made), nor were the boxes handed in as exhibits. “They are also accused of harbouring a corrupt relationship with persons on the wrong side of the law by escorting drugs with a police vehicle,” he said. Traut said that investigations into the corrupt activities of the members were still under way. As the matter unfolds, more charges could be brought.

Provincial commissioner Thembisile Patekile welcomed the arrests and also warned that corrupt members masquerading as police officers would be brought to book to face the full might of the law. Action Society's director of community safety, Ian Cameron, said: “We welcome the arrests. It's not the first time that members attached to SAPS are involved in crime. We are hoping for convictions. It is not a reflection of all police officers and we do commend the work of the police.” Policing expert Eldred de Klerk said that it was too early to extrapolate the arrest of these officers to the state of policing in the province.