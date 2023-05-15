Six killed, more than 20 injured in N2 bus collision

Cape Town - Mossel Bay residents have urged that more lights and a board be erected along the stretch of road where a head-on collision involving two buses on the N2 claimed the lives of six people. The incident between Intercape and Williams Coach Tours buses was reported at about 1.20am on Saturday.

Police spokesperson Christopher Spies said Kwanonqaba police members responded to the scene. “On arrival, they found six occupants who had sustained multiple injuries. “They were later declared dead by paramedics on the scene.

“At least 25 passengers also sustained injuries and were taken to nearby hospitals,” he said. According to Health and Wellness MEC Nomafrench Mbombo six dead on the scene and 47 patients were seen at Mossel Bay Hospital and two were admitted. "George Hospital sent three transfers from Mossel Bay. One patient is still admitted at Mossel Bay Hospital. The other patient has been discharged. Both patients at George Hospital are in a serious but stable condition."

Intercape chief executive officer Johann Ferreira confirmed the incident that involved one of its coaches which carried 67 passengers, en route from Cape Town to East London. According to Ferreira, one of their drivers and two passengers died. “Ambulance and emergency services were on the scene soon after the accident and injured passengers were stabilised and taken to local hospitals in the area.

“The company reported that two of its passengers were taken to hospital, with one being discharged the same day. Most passengers had minor to no injuries and transport was arranged for them to continue with their journey. “Intercape is saddened by this deeply unfortunate incident. The company prays for a full and swift recovery for the injured, and our thoughts go out also to the families and loved ones of those affected. The matter is currently under investigation by relevant authorities,” he said. Mobility MEC Ricardo Mackenzie said the cause will be investigated but preliminary reports suggested that one bus took an incorrect turnoff leading it to move into oncoming traffic.

"A team of experts will investigate the cause of the crash and once the cause has been determined, we must all use the learnings to make our roads safer. I have instructed my team to provide any support we can to aid the investigation. I will not sit idly while people making use of public transport are added to a list of vulnerable road users. I call on the various structures to expedite their investigation. I would like to thank all the emergency services involved in responding at the scene. My heartfelt condolences go out to the families who are dealing with the loss of their loved ones, and I wish a speedy recovery to those who are injured." ANC Mossel Bay ward councillor, Sibabalo Dubula said the incident happened along the same stretch of road where six people, all from the same family, were killed when the vehicle they were travelling in collided with a fidelity vehicle. Among the six killed, five were children aged between 3 and 11 years old. Other people were injured.