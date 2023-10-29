Six more nature reserves in the pipeline for Cape Town

This while the City Council has also supported the process to expand nine existing reserves.

The process to proclaim six new nature reserves in Cape Town is underway.

The public will have time to comment on the proposals in due course.

“We have formally supported the commencement of the process to expand nine existing reserves and the proclamation of six new reserves in terms of the National Environmental Management: Protected Areas Act,” said mayco member for spatial planning and environment, Eddie Andrews.

"I would like to take this opportunity to commend the Biodiversity Management officials for the sustainable response to the urban pressures that Cape Town faces; for their meaningful contributions towards the accolades that the City receives annually, as well as the progress they have made with these conservation areas that are now officially proclaimed as new City nature reserves.”