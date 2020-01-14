Six people who collapsed ate at same Wetton road establishment









File picture: Itumeleng English/African News Agency (ANA). CapeTown – Police are investigating after six people, alleged to have been poisoned after ingesting an unknown substance, collapsed in Wetton yesterday. According to witnesses, the six appeared to have convulsions before they collapsed near Canal Road. ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said the patients were transported to hospital in critical and serious conditions. “Medics assessed the patients and found that five people were in a critical condition, while the sixth patient was found to be in a serious condition. "The patients were treated for their injuries and provided with several advanced life support interventions before they were transported to nearby hospitals for further care.

"It is understood that the men had ingested an unknown substance, causing them to collapse,” said Meiring.

Local authorities were on the scene throughout most of yesterday.

A police source said they were alerted to the incident by a person who reported the matter to the Lansdowne police station.

“It appears that one of the business establishments in the Wetton Road vicinity handed out food and something to drink to locals. It appears that after having the food and drinks they collapsed,” said the source.

Police spokesperson Andre Traut said they were investigating.

“Lansdowne police are aware of an incident where five male persons and one female were admitted to hospital after consuming the same food.

"No criminal case has been opened at this stage, however Lansdowne police will be looking into the matter to determine the circumstances,” said Traut.

Law Enforcement spokesperson Wayne Dyason said City officers were on patrol in Wetton Road when they were alerted to the incident.

“They were receiving medical attention from paramedics on the scene, and one of them was experiencing convulsions.

"While the paramedics were treating them, it was reported that another person was lying on the pavement in Walnut Road, and another on St Joseph’s Road and Wetton Road.

"All six were treated on scene and taken to hospital,” said Dyason.

Lansdowne Community Policing Forum spokesperson Rafique Foflonker said he was at the police station when he heard of the incident.

“We are not sure what they had ingested or where it had come from but it does appear that it came from the same source.

“The SAPS have confirmed that they are investigating.”

Anyone with information anonymously contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or SMS Crime Line on 32211.

Cape Times