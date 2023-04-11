Six poaching suspects arrested with lobster tails due in court

Cape Town - Six suspects were expected to appear in the Simon’s Town Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday after they were arrested for being in possession of rock lobster tails and linefish. The suspects were arrested at the weekend during an anti-poaching operation.

The operation was a joint effort between the Table Mountain National Park (TMNP) marine rangers, the City of Cape Town’s marine law enforcement and the SANParks Environment Crime Investigation unit, which lasted 15 hours in the Marine Protected Areas of the park. A total of eight commercial lobster trawlers were inspected around Olifantsbos in the Cape of Good Hope section of the park, and one vessel was seized for the illegal possession of 1 382 rock lobster tails and 112 linefish. TMNP manager Megan Taplin said the operation sent a message that poaching would not be tolerated.

“South African National Parks view marine poaching in a serious light. “These types of operations allow us to gather much-needed intelligence to devise a plan to combat environmental crime within our Marine Protected Areas. “Well done to the rangers and assisting law enforcement agencies on the successful operation,” she said.