Sixty Wits students safe after faulty kitchen fan left them ’fuming’ in Highveld dining room

CAPE TOWN - Wits University students who were admitted to hospital following the malfunctioning of a kitchen extractor have returned to campus. At least 60 students were admitted to hospital and 170 others were assessed after the main extractor fan in the kitchen of a student residence malfunctioned.

University spokesperson Shirona Patel said the Highfield dining room hall was currently closed and the faulty fan was being repaired and tested before reopening. “There was no gas leak, the fumes that were extracted were nothing toxic. Students were treated on site and some went to hospital for precautionary measures. “All students have recovered well and nurses from our campus health and wellness centre as well as the occupational health and safety team are also on site to monitor them,” she said.

ER24 in Johannesburg and other services were called to the scene shortly before 6pm on Sunday after numerous students complained of difficulty breathing and shortness of breath, said ER24 communications officer Russel Meiring. “On arrival, emergency workers found that numerous students aged 18 and upwards had already evacuated the buildings and were crowding the sidewalk and street. “Medics set up a triage area and began to tend to the patients, assessing approximately 170 people.