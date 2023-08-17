Skeleton Gorge safety alert after tourists follow false trail

Wilderness Search And Rescue (WSAR) said their teams responded to Kirstenbosch National Botanical Garden after three visiting hikers reported that they were stuck on a slope on the left side of Skeleton Gorge on Monday afternoon.

“The three Dutch hikers, all in their twenties, had started their hiker earlier in the day and intended to hike up Skeleton Gorge. They had researched the trail, they were carrying a map, water, food, and the (WSAR) emergency contact number. “According to the group, they had hiked up to a gabion wall and turned left following an obvious trail. The trail ushered them out of the gorge onto the steep side of Nursery buttress high above Skeleton Gorge. “They battled along the slope in wet, slippery, and loose conditions until it became clear that they were no longer following the correct path,” WSAR said.

Realising they were in trouble, and unable to retrace their steps, the hikers called for help. A small team on board a rescue helicopter was flown to the scene and hoisted down to a point close to the stranded hikers. They were helped into rescue harnesses and hoisted up into the helicopter before being flown to a nearby landing zone.

WSAR spokesperson David Nel said: “It’s concerning to note that the incorrect path is being used so regularly that the turn to the left is well worn and hikers easily mistake the false path for the correct trail. “We’re aware that stakeholders, including Friends of Table Mountain (FOTM), have been engaging with SANParks - Table Mountain National Park on this and other problem trails to find an appropriate solution. In the meantime, we ask that our friends in the outdoor community help us by sharing this message and assist any hikers they see making this mistake onto the correct path; to the right at the Gabion wall.” FOTM spokesperson Andy Davies said they had noticed an alarming number of visitors getting lost on Table Mountain and landing up in dangerous situations that require difficult, technical rescues.

“This is not the first incident in this area. With hiking and trail running becoming ever more popular, we are seeing more and more of these situations occurring. “FOTM have written to SANParks, identifying a number of critical areas on TMNP that require signage immediately, in order to prevent further rescues,” Davies said. WSAR can be contacted in case of an emergency on 021 937 0300