Slain anti-apartheid activist spiritually repatriated 60 years after his death

The family of slain anti-apartheid activist Bellington Mampe, who was a member of the military wing of the PAC and died while in police custody in 1963, have expressed relief over his spiritual repatriation during a ceremony held at the Worcester Correctional Centre on Thursday. Mampe died in the hospital wing of the Worcester prison on September 1, 60 years ago, following his detention and interrogation for 140 days.

Thirty years old at the time, Mampe was buried at Zwelethemba cemetery in Worcester by distant and related family friends, who were the residents in the nearby informal settlement of Zwelethemba. Missing Persons Task Team investigations revealed that all the records of his detention and hospitalisation were destroyed, hence the spiritual repatriation. Mampe’s niece, NomaChina Mboniswa, said his spiritual repatriation would give the family much-needed closure.

“We are grateful that this day has come, after years of trying to find his remains and get answers. I had given up, I didn’t even want to speak about this because it was opening up a deep wound in my heart. “We as the family are grateful for today, although his remains have not been found, but his spirit will be home,” she said. PAC spokesperson Azania Tyali said the gathering marked a sombre occasion.