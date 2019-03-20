Picture: geralt/Pixabay

Cape Times – The e-hailing cab driver stabbed to death after an altercation with two men in Brooklyn, Milnerton, has been described as a good father and husband, and was a God-fearing man. Zimbabwean national and Phoenix resident Gift Gandari worked for Bolt (formerly known as Taxify) at the time of his murder last week.

No one has been arrested and his family plans to repatriate his body to Zimbabwe this weekend.

Gandari’s widow, Tracey Gandari, said she learnt of her husband’s murder after a post was shared on social media.

She told the Cape Times on Tuesday that when she didn’t hear from her husband she assumed he was busy driving a client.

“I last spoke to him on WhatsApp around 7pm. Then I got a call from one of our friends around 10pm to say that a post was being shared saying my husband had been killed.

“It is not easy, it is very painful, but the community, other Uber and Taxify drivers and the church have been very supportive to us,” Tracey said.

She said her husband drove for Uber for three years and stopped about a month ago, before moving to Bolt.

“He was a good father to the boys, six and three years old, and he was a good husband. He was a God-fearing man. We were married for 18 years. I can’t believe that he is gone.”

Long-time family friend Stephen Hughes has started a Back-a-Buddy campaign to assist the family with funeral costs.

“Tracey was a nanny to our children and raised them for the first two years and we still stayed in touch with them even when she stopped working for us,” Hughes said.

Bolt said it had been in contact with the family to offer assistance and was waiting for a response.

“Bolt is deeply saddened to learn of the death of a driver. We condemn the heartless criminal act that led to his passing and has tasked our High Priority Team with investigating.”

For donations visit www.backabuddy.co.za/champion/project/gift-gandari

Cape Times