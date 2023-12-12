Slain Gugs CPF leader hailed for dedication

Crimefighters have denounced the murder of Gugulethu CPF deputy chairperson Lulama Dinginto at the tail end of the annual 16 Days of Activism for No Violence Against Women and Children Campaign. Dinginto was shot and killed in her home at 2.45am on Sunday.

Police spokesperson Frederick van Wyk said the motive for the murder was unknown at this stage. “Circumstances surrounding a shooting incident at premises in NY110-15, Gugulethu, where an adult woman was shot and fatally wounded are under investigation. Gugulethu SAPS are investigating a murder case. “The suspect/s are yet to be arrested,” said Van Wyk.

Women’s rights and anti-GBV activist Lucinda Evans said that she believed Dinginto was killed because she wanted safety and peace in homes and for families in communities. “They killed her because she spoke loud about freedom for communities from violence. We are not free because we are still hostages, enslaved by violence. They stopped her (and) took her life – women’s lives in this country mean nothing. “That a woman crime fighter could be so brutally killed in her home during these 16 Days of Activism is an indictment on our society.”

Provincial CPF board chairperson Fransina Lukas called on the SAPS to work on a 72-hour plan to nab the suspects. “(We are) deeply saddened by the tragic loss of our esteemed colleague, friend and deputy CPF chairperson at Gugulethu SAPS. “Her dedication to community policing, unwavering commitment to combating violence and drugs, and her outspoken advocacy for a safer community made her a beacon of inspiration for us all.

“The news of her brutal and untimely death in her own home is devastating, and words seem insufficient to express the anger and sorrow we feel. “Our thoughts and prayers are with her family and loved ones. “As a community, we mourn the loss of a dedicated community servant and leader who gave so much of herself to make our world a better place,” said Lukas.

Elsies River CPF spokesperson Imraahn Mukaddam called on police to take action against those who threaten the lives of people who serve on community safety structures. “Not enough is being done to mitigate the risk and safeguard Community Safety Volunteers such as CPF and NHW members when they expose themselves by taking a stand against crime. It is the contention of the Elsies River CPF that not enough action is being taken. The Elsies River CPF demands decisive action to apprehend the perpetrators of this heinous attack,” said Mukaddam. MEC for Police Oversight and Community Safety Reagen Allen said he was appalled by the murder and called on anyone with information on the incident to come forward.