Slain police officer’s widow afraid to tell their five children

Cape Town – The widow of slain Khayelitsha police officer Sibusiso Gqadushe, who was killed during an alleged robbery, described her husband as a humble man dedicated to his work and looking after his family. The 36-year-old off-duty constable from Makhaza was attacked by two suspects on Saturday at about 8pm while standing in front of his house. His phone and wallet were allegedly stolen before he was shot. Gqadushe was declared dead at the scene by paramedics. The police later launched a 72-hour manhunt for the suspects. No arrests have been made. Gqadushe’s widow, Phumela, said the family was battling to come to grips with the incident and didn’t know how to tell her five children they would not see their father again.

“I never thought my husband would die in my arms.

“This just feels unreal,” she said.

She said Gqadushe was the breadwinner for his household.

“The news of his death didn’t only come as a shock to his family but his friends and colleagues who have come to show their support,” she said.

Messages of condolences have since poured in on social media.

Last week, traffic officer Walton van Rooyen was on duty when he was shot dead while trying to apprehend a suspect for a traffic violation.

Days earlier, Constable Thobinceba Xhontelo and his friend were shot dead, and a woman wounded in a shooting in Bardale, Mfuleni.

Provincial police commissioner Yolisa Matakata and the Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (Popcru) condemned the killings.

Anyone with information can anonymously call Crime Stop on 08600 10111, SMS Crime Line on 32211 or they can use the MySAPS app.

Cape Times