Police Minister Bheki Cele visited the family of slain policeman Donovan Prins at their home in Steenberg yesterday. Cele comforted Donovan’s grieving mother, Rachel Prins. Photo: African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – Slain Steenberg police officer Donovan Prins has been described as someone passionate about his job, who loved to help anyone in need in the community. Prins, 34, was shot on Monday when gangsters opened fire on the police vehicle conducting visible patrols in the Steenberg area. He later died in hospital.

Police said they had not made any arrests but were following all leads.

During a visit by Police Minister Bheki Cele yesterday, his grieving family spoke of the pain of losing their loved one in the line of duty.

Donovan’s sisters Natasha Davids and Carmen Prins said they wanted justice for their brother.

“We want anybody to come forward with information. The suspect should hand himself over.

“The suspect is now walking around in the community bragging about what he had done, acting as if he was a hero, but my brother was the hero at the end of the day. He loved his job and he loved what he did in the community,” said Carmen.

His widow Shaldene Prins was struggling to keep here emotions in check. Shaldene, also a police officer at Steenberg station, heard over the police radio that her husband had been shot.

Cele, after speaking to the family, said Shaldene and Donovan had not greeted each other before he went on patrol.

“This has been a painful experience. She has expressed that more could be done by police to help her husband,” said the minister.

Donovan’s father Richard Prins said his son entered the police force when he was 18 years old.

“In my heart, I am not happy about what happened but I am sure he is safe where he is. Never mind how he was taken away from us, he grew up in a spiritual home and we believe he had served his purpose,” he said.

A memorial service will be held at Steenberg police station tomorrow at 9am.

Anyone with information about the incident can anonymously contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or SMS Crime Line on 32211.