Slain Thimna Kuze’s friends lend support

Cape Town - Friends of slain 13-year-old Thimna Kuze have visited the teen’s family to pay their respects, after she was raped and murdered, allegedly by her friends’ uncle who is now on the run. Kuze, who is from Site C, Khayelitsha, was raped and killed while at a sleepover at her twin friends’ home on March 25.

According to reports, the uncle had allegedly brought alcohol and forced the girls to drink before raping them and subsequently killed Kuze. On Saturday, visibly emotional children who were friends of Kuze went to her home to show solidarity with the family. The youngsters shared memories of the teen, and recited poems. Her mother, Nokuthula, said that the gesture by the friends was emotional and reminded her that Kuze was not only loved by her, but many others as well.

“Her friends were very traumatised; the young kids are not okay, it’s a deep wound,” she said. “It's been a roller-coaster, an emotional time for us as a family. I haven't slept since she died. Never in a million years would I have thought that I would be here preparing to lay my baby girl to rest, but here we are. “I can't accept her death, it's too much, she was my daughter and best friend. A down-to-earth child who was always respectful to others.

“She certainly didn't deserve to get killed that way and all we now want is for justice to be served. It kills me to think that he is out there.” The suspect's sister, who asked to remain anonymous for fear of further victimisation, said she found out about the murder from a neighbour who phoned her, as she was in the Eastern Cape at a funeral when it happened in her house. “We decided to put the story on Facebook and we were informed that he is in the Philippi area. I don’t know what possessed him to do this to someone’s child, I want the court to give him a life sentence for what he did,” she said.

Police said detectives were investigating a case of murder and no arrests had yet been made. Police spokesperson, FC van Wyk, said: “A post-mortem was done and foul play was confirmed. The inquest will be changed to a murder investigation. Khayelitsha detectives and Khayelitsha FCS Unit are investigating the alleged rape allegations too. The investigation continues and there are no new developments to report at this stage. All leads are followed up by the investigation officer.”

Gender-Based Violence (GBV) activist, Lisa Vetten, said that the suspect was a person known to the young girl, is a concern. “We often warn young girls about stranger danger, but in this case it becomes very difficult to foresee and protect them. We live with these people and they are our close relatives and friends. It's an extremely difficult case for both families and we can only hope and pray that the law takes its course.” Kuze will be laid to rest on Saturday at her home in Mount Fletcher in the Eastern Cape.