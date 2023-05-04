Slain UWC student remembered by family, friends

Cape Town - A young man who never troubled his family, but instead was respectful, humble and loved education This is how the family of 22-year-old Kamva Dasi remembered their son whose life was “cut too soon”.

The mourning family, friends, fellow students, UWC management and staff gathered at the ResLife Dining Hall on Wednesday where Dasi was honoured at a memorial service. The day started with an emotional wreath-laying ceremony led by Vice-Chancellor Professor Tyrone Pretorius, and Student Representative Council president Mandla-Onke Notyawa near the new Unibell Residence where the third-year student was shot and killed on Saturday night during an armed robbery. Pretorius had to console Dasi’s friends, who struggled to contain their tears as they looked at the spot where their friend took his last breath.

Dasi’s murder has sent shock waves and outrage throughout the UWC and Belhar community. Police spokesperson FC van Wyk said the murder was being investigated and no one has been arrested as yet. Police spokesperson FC van Wyk said the murder was being investigated and no one has been arrested as yet.

Dasi’s grandfather, Tembile Dasi, told the Cape Times that his grandson was the apple of his eye and how proud he was of him. “We are still trying to come to terms that he is really no more. Kamva was my eldest grandchild. From the tender age of 7 until the day he died he remained a humble man. We have never received a report that he bullied someone’s child or disrespected an adult. “He was a true blessing to us, I never had to chase after him or force him to do chores. I would just see him cleaning. He loved education, and last year we had his traditional ceremony celebration after undergoing the rite of passage into manhood. We have been robbed of the chance of seeing him fulfilling his dreams,” he said. The funeral for Dasi, who is from the Eastern Cape, will take place in Mthatha at the weekend.