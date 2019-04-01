File photo: Courtney Africa / African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – Slave Route Challenge organisers have hailed the event a success after 10 000 runners and walkers of all ages participated in the race, which takes in Cape Town’s prominent heritage sites. This was the ninth staging of this historic event, hosted by Brimstone Itheko Sport Athletic Club. The route encompasses several places of cultural interest and significance throughout the City.

The Mary Harding School in Athlone was selected by the organisers as this year’s beneficiary and will receive R65 000.

Starting at the City Hall in Darling Street, the route embraced District Six, Gardens, the Company Gardens, Wale Street, Bo-Kaap, Sea Point, Cape Town Stadium, Green Point, Adderley and Spin streets (with the Slave Plaque), the Castle of Good Hope, and finished at the Grand Parade.

Rabson Chigara claimed victory in the men’s half-marathon, followed by Sibusiso Madikezela and Masande Ganyaza.

Zintle Xiniwe was the winner in the women’s half-marathon, followed by Nomvuyisi Seti and Jeanetta Kohler in third place.

Farouk Meyer, from the host club, Brimstone Itheko Sport AC, said they were pleased with the turnout.

“We set out to get members of our communities to not only run, but to come together in support of their own community, while at the same time appreciating those of others.

“This thought was the birth of the Slave Route Challenge, and nine years on I think we have established a special community of our own, as the word spreads and we continue to grow.

“We were a little worried initially about bringing the date forward, but we have been blown away by the enthusiasm and support for this event, to the point where we needed to increase the number of entries for several of the disciplines. We can’t wait to see what happens next year, as the race will remain at the end of March for the next two years.”

Initially scheduled for May, the event’s date was changed to yesterday.

First-time sponsor of the event, Brimstone Investment Corporation chairman Fred Robertson, said: “We are delighted to be involved with this event.

“This was certainly reinforced when I was pounding the streets of Cape Town watching the smiles of the people around me and listening to the comments from young and old.

"We are also very pleased to have helped raise funds for the Mary Harding School, a worthy recipient,” said Robertson.

Cape Times