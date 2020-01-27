Cape Town – Unexpected but welcome summer rains have led to some dams in the Western Cape increasing their water levels, even in the drought-afflicted Karoo region.
The level of dams in the Gouritz River catchment area has increased by 3% on average compared to the week before, providing some welcome relief but not nearly enough to break the ongoing drought in the region, the Western Cape Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning Department said in a statement on Monday.
The Theewaterskloof dam, the biggest in the province and the City of Cape Town's main supply dam, saw a 0.5 percent increase in its water level thanks to the recent rain.
The average dam level for the province is 53.3% (2019: 47.7%), while the dams providing water to the City of Cape Town are 71.8 percent full (last week 73.2%).
“There are three main areas of concern when it comes to water in the Western Cape at the moment. The first is the Karoo region where farmers in particular are struggling," said Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning MEC Anton Bredell.