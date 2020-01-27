Slight increase in level of Cape Town's main supply dam









Theewaterskloof dam File picture: Henk Kruger/African News Agency (ANA) Cape Town – Unexpected but welcome summer rains have led to some dams in the Western Cape increasing their water levels, even in the drought-afflicted Karoo region. The level of dams in the Gouritz River catchment area has increased by 3% on average compared to the week before, providing some welcome relief but not nearly enough to break the ongoing drought in the region, the Western Cape Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning Department said in a statement on Monday. The Theewaterskloof dam, the biggest in the province and the City of Cape Town's main supply dam, saw a 0.5 percent increase in its water level thanks to the recent rain. The average dam level for the province is 53.3% (2019: 47.7%), while the dams providing water to the City of Cape Town are 71.8 percent full (last week 73.2%). “There are three main areas of concern when it comes to water in the Western Cape at the moment. The first is the Karoo region where farmers in particular are struggling," said Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning MEC Anton Bredell.

"The second is the upper regions of the West Coast, basically within the Matzikama municipal area, where the drought conditions also prevail chiefly within the agriculture sector.

"Finally, there appears to be an uptick in the daily water consumption in areas like the City of Cape Town, where dam levels are a lot better off than they were in the past five years.

"We want to urge consumers to continue to be water wise and to institute permanent responsible water use practices, even in areas where dam levels may be good.”

Bredell says the Department of Local Government in the province, along with fellow provincial department of agriculture, continues to monitor and support the regions where the drought continues to prevail.

“People who need help are welcome to contact us to see how we can support them. In the case of agriculture, the Department of Agriculture in the province is best placed to assist where possible.”

Major dam statistics:

Voëlvlei dam – 72.72% full this week (2018: 75.3%. Last week: 74.6%)

Bergriver Dam 85.1% full this week (2018: 83%. Last week: 86.3%).

Theewaterskloof dam – 64.7% full this week (2018: 46.3%. Last week: 64.3%)

Clanwilliam Dam 49%. (2018: 54%. Last week: 52.7%)



