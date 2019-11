Small business owner's power restored after court interdict









File picture: Ian Landsberg/African News Agency (ANA) Cape Town – Stellenbosch small business owner Alfredil Ntamo has successfully applied for an interdict against the Groothoek Trust after electricity to his business was disconnected. Ntamo applied for the interdict so that operations at his sawmill business could continue. The property, Plaas 502X, was leased to Groothoek Trust for 50 years by the Stellenbosch Municipality, and the trust then leased a section to Wurmbosch Wormery. Ntamo then subleased a portion of land from Wurmbosch Wormery. Ntamo said he had no choice but to approach the court after the electricity to his business was switched off.

“My power was just shut off last week Friday and I was unable to do my work. I had to turn to the courts and apply for an interdict to have my power restored.

"The trust representatives had approached me with an agreement of sorts, but I was not comfortable with their terms,” he said.

The Stellenbosch Magistrate’s Court awarded Ntamo an interim order, which restores his “undisturbed access, use and enjoyment of electricity supply”.

Ntamo said he had been frustrated by the municipality’s handling of the situation, and slow response to his plight.

He said he wanted to lease land directly from the municipality, but refused to leave Plaas 502X until this happened.

Ntamo is one of four businesses allegedly subleasing from the Wurmbosch Wormery, which is alleged to be illegal.

Groothoek Trustee Trevor Strydom said he was surprised to hear from the Cape Times as Ntamo had agreed to make contact with the trust following a meeting last month, but he never did.

Stellenbosch Municipality spokesperson Stuart Grobbelaar said: “The municipality did approve a sub-lease for the restaurant some years ago and apart from the activities by the lessee, no other business may operate from the land without council approval.

"The municipality was surprised to learn that a business classified as industrial was taking place on land zoned for agriculture,” he said.

Grobbelaar said the provision of electricity was a private arrangement between parties, and that there was municipal agricultural land available.

Cape Times