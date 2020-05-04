Small clothing firm keeping needy in mind while making masks, donating to worthy cause

Cape Town – With everyone expected to wear masks on leaving their residence under Level 4 lockdown regulations, a small Cape Town children's clothing company has not forgotten about making kids' sizes too.

Nor has it forgotten about those in need, who may not be able to buy a mask for themselves or their family members. They are trying to support their staff as well and regard it essential to give back during the Covid-19 pandemic, with many disadvantaged people struggling to make ends meet.

For every 10 masks Sam & Seb Clothing sell, they donate two to the TB/HIV Care NGO. They are also encouraging people to donate to worthwhile causes like Ladles of Love and the Masiphumelele Creative Hub or a cause of their preference.

"Following President Ramaphosa's announcement, we understand that many people will be in need of face masks, but we also realise that many in need do not have the resources to afford one," the company said.

"Together with you, we would like to continue the sense of community and encourage those in the position to do so, to help those in need.