She has announced that an independent audit team would look into the fishing rights allocation process for small-scale fishers, and those who were allocated rights and were on the list would receive their rights by December.
The minister made the announcement after an engagement with fishing communities in the Overstrand town of Hawston, as well as in Hangberg, last week.
Deff spokesperson Zolile Nqayi said: “The internal audit has commenced already. The minister explained that she cannot review all allocations as there is no legal basis for that.”
The South African Small-scale Fisheries Collective (SASSFC) co-chairperson, Ikram Halim, attended the Hangberg engagement.