Yesterday Creecy said small-scale fishers had for the first time been granted access to fishing during the 2019/20 West Coast rock lobster season as part of the transition to the new small-scale fishing sector.
The announcement followed a series of stakeholder workshops with fishing communities in the Western Cape.
SA United Fishing Front chairperson Pedro Garcia, however, said the decision could not yet be described as a victory.
“It is a move in the right direction. The minister is doing her best to honour her commitments, but there is still a way to go with the ongoing process for the small-scale fisheries.