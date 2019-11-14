Small-scale fishers still seeking 'acceptable solution' after rock lobster relief









File picture: Gary van Wyk/African News Agency (ANA) Archives Cape Town – Small-scale fishers have welcomed the announcement by Forestry and Fisheries and Environmental Affairs Minister Barbara Creecy to include them in the 2019/2020 rock lobster fishing season. Yesterday Creecy said small-scale fishers had for the first time been granted access to fishing during the 2019/20 West Coast rock lobster season as part of the transition to the new small-scale fishing sector. The announcement followed a series of stakeholder workshops with fishing communities in the Western Cape. SA United Fishing Front chairperson Pedro Garcia, however, said the decision could not yet be described as a victory. “It is a move in the right direction. The minister is doing her best to honour her commitments, but there is still a way to go with the ongoing process for the small-scale fisheries.

‘‘This is a transitional interim measure, but not an acceptable solution,” said Garcia.

Hermanus fisherman Vernon Abrahams said he was glad small-scale fishers were finally being included in the upcoming fishing season.

“All these years, we have fought for various issues, including this. We need to know that this will be sustainable and there is still information we need regarding the basket system, but so far we are moving in the right direction,” Abrahams said.

Creecy said in considering requests from communities, the department had been instructed to fast-track the roll-out of the small-scale fisheries sector in the province.

“There was a general call for interim relief fishers to continue fishing for the next season and for fishers on the declared small-scale fishers list to be granted access to fish,” Creecy said.

The department was also directed to provide a transition from the current interim relief arrangement to a permanent and more structured small-scale fisheries sector.

Creecy said it was imperative for small-scale fishers to be granted access to fishing while they were waiting for their 15-year fishing rights to be allocated.

These 2 749 fishers were declared small-scale fishers for the first time in 2018 as part of the roll-out of the small-scale fishing sector in the Western Cape.

Overberg ANC regional secretary Derick Appel welcomed the announcement and said taking up the cause of fishers was a matter of saving communities from being exposed to poverty.

“Many people who fish for a living were at risk if a concession was not made.

‘‘We implored Minister Creecy to listen to the tales of hardship herself. She came to our communities, listened and acted. We are grateful for her compassion. She has given many members of the fishing community hope,” Appel said.