Smash-and-grab incidents on the rise in Cape Town

The City's law enforcement directorate has recorded an increase in month-on-month smash-and-grab incidents, with five hotspot areas identified. This as such incidents grew from seven in April to 42 incidents recorded in September.

According to the City, Stellenbosch Arterial Road, Adam Tas Road, Robert Sobukwe Road, 35th Avenue and Bishop Lavis Drive, Owen Street and Reygersdal on the Atlantis MyCiTi route were the hotspots, while the intersections along Jakes Gerwel Drive were also a threat. City Mayco member for safety and security JP Smith said motorists were most vulnerable when stationary at an intersection, and were often distracted by their cellphones or other items. “These crimes have increased over the last few months and, as we get closer to the festive season, the criminals are likely to increase their activity.

“Our three enforcement departments are aware of these hotspots and often do operations along these routes, do foot and visible patrols, and continue to educate drivers on risky behaviour. “Our camera surveillance teams also alert us when there are suspects on the road, who disappear when they see officers coming. “Unfortunately, we’re not able to station officers there 24 hours a day as there are too many competing priorities for our limited resources. Not only does the SAPS have to do their part, but I want to urge motorists to be aware of their surroundings, especially in these known hotspots.