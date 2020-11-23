Smith commends Cape traffic officer for swift action after station deck shooting

Cape Town - Mayoral committee member for Safety and Security JP Smith commended the traffic officer who arrested a man who allegedly shot and injured six men and a woman in a wheelchair. Crime experts and detectives are combing scenes in Marine Drive, Strand Street and Buitenkant Street in Cape Town for clues following the shooting at the station deck on Monday. Police spokesperson Noloyiso Rwexana said unidentified suspects shot and wounded people at the station deck before fleeing in various directions while still discharging shots. One of the suspected gunmen, aged 31, was arrested by a city traffic officer on patrol. The weapon was recovered. “Cases of attempted murder are under investigation. The suspect will appear in court once he has been charged.

“The possibility that the incident is related to the taxi industry is not ruled out,” she said.

Safety and Security Mayco member JP Smith said: “I must commend the traffic officer for his lightning response in pursuing and apprehending the gunman who was armed with a 9mm firearm. He didn’t think twice about running down an armed man so he could ensure no one else is injured and the criminal is caught.

“His bravery has ensured that there will be justice for those who were shot. Our thoughts are with them and their families.”

The station deck and surrounding area and roads have been temporarily closed.

ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said: “Seven people were left injured this afternoon following a shooting at the Cape Town Taxi rank.

“At approximately 12:22 ER24, Life Healthcare and the Western Cape Metro arrived on the scene to find the local authorities already in attendance.

“On closer inspection, seven patients were found at the taxi rank.”

He said medics assessed the patients and found they had sustained minor to serious injuries.

“The patients were treated for their injuries and immediately transported to nearby provincial hospitals for further care.

