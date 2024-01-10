Smith upbeat as SA20 blasts off

Former Proteas captain Graeme Smith has reiterated his desire to transform the Betway SA20 League into “the biggest league outside India”.

Smith, the commissioner of South Africa’s premier T20 domestic competition, was speaking ahead of the start of season 2 in Gqeberha on Wednesday.

The SA20 League was launched last year and immediately obtained major success. With the support of six major Indian Premier League franchises, who own all of the respective teams, SA20 attracted superstar players from around the world.

Cricket fans across the six venues around the country – Cape Town, Paarl, Gqeberha, Durban, Johannesburg and Centurion – streamed through the turnstiles in record numbers.