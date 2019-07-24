Photo: Henk Kruger / African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – Minister of Police Bheki Cele has been accused of reneging on an agreement to include community structures in the planning of a second crime summit to address the high murder rate and crime levels in the Western Cape. Samekoms, which represents the communities of Bonteheuwel, Manenberg, Heideveld, Hanover Park and Zeekoevlei, said on Wednesday it has thus "rejected" the opportunity to take part in the summit in Paarl on Saturday because the "SAPS handpicked a committee loyal to the government's plan".

It highlighted the fact that at the first summit on July 13 and 14, which was organised by the SAPS, communities pointed out the summit was made up of "75% public servants/police while only 25% came from the communities".

"Community representatives pointed out that the views of the people needed to be heard as the solutions need to come from the people," said Gatto Wanza of Samekoms.

"It was thus agreed that the summit would reconvene in two weeks' time. It was agreed that a steering committee would be set up to plan the next summit.

"The minister of police has reneged on the agreement and instead has chosen to exclude community structures from participating. The SAPS handpicked a committee loyal to the government's plan.

"The SAPS decided that each community has to forward four names per sector to the CPF. The CPFs started with good intent post-1994, but have since become an extension of the government and is no longer mandated by its community.

"We reject this top-down approach which is dividing our communities at a time when we need to pull together. We have and continue to extend a hand of friendship to the government to work with communities.

"Our women are at the helm of the Balls not Guns initiative in building peaceful communities."

Samekoms, which proposes alternative, more holistic measures to address the violence, had earlier also rejected the government's decision to send the army into communities on the Cape Flats.

"The government was using kragdadigheid (force) and instilling fear into our community by sending in the army. Decisions are being taken for the community without the communities' participation in the decision.

"The government is increasing policing as a solution whilst failing to address the socio-economic conditions under which our people live daily," Samekoms said.

Samekoms would rather have the army partner communities in a non-militarised role, assisting in development and upliftment rather than only succeeding in exercising "short-term control".

At the first crime summit, there were five commissions which had deliberated on the following issues, the SAPS said:

1. What is missing which leads to failure of addressing violent crime?

2. What are the societal preconditions contributing to violent crime?

3. What could be a more effective police service delivery within a JPS cluster?

4. How can we achieve effective ways of crime reporting, data capturing, analysis and evaluation?

5. Community involvement in the fight against violent crime.

At the end of the summit, Cele told the delegates "some of the concerns can be solved on a short-term basis and others cannot be an overnight success, so they need a long-term plan and the solution".






