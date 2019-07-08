City contractors work on a section of the Athlone Stadium's east wing. Photo: Dominic Adriaanse

Cape Town – The SA Football Association (Safa) in Cape Town expressed relief after news that work on the Athlone Stadium’s east wing was under way and it was well on its way to being declared open this week. Safa was one of the organisations unable to get into its offices.

Last month the Western Cape High Court ruled in favour of the City and dismissed an application for an interdict brought by some of those using the stadium against their eviction from the east section.

Safa Cape Town president Bennett Bailey yesterday said contractors had completed work inside the east wing on Friday but remained unsure about the readiness of the stadium’s pitch.

Bailey said Safa was not part of the litigation against the City but was involved in engagements to resolve the issue.

“The situation caused delays in our administrative duties as we were unable to access our offices.

“We were able to host the Coca-Cola Amateur Cup in 10 stadiums across the metro in poorer communities on Sunday,” he said.

Bailey said that all that remained was for the City’s fire chief to make the final ruling on the section’s compliance with regulations.

Five of the occupants of the third floor on the east wing of the stadium brought an urgent application to prevent the City from evicting them or locking them out.

The Cape Music Institute (CMI) management said that they had been given the go-ahead to resume classes at the stadium today.

“We’re a separate entity and we haven’t taken any legal steps. They have given us a ‘shell’ classification. We’re thankful that students can return,” the CMI said.

City economic opportunities and asset management director Kelcy le Keur said: “The implications of the non-compliance and the impact on the broader community was highlighted in every engagement with the occupants.

“The space that the CMI occupies has been rendered compliant and the music school will be returning to their space on July 8 (today) subject to conditions of reoccupation to their space.

“The City’s contractor was only allowed access to the space occupied by the administrative arm of Safa Cape Town late on Friday. The contractor is currently busy with the necessary remedial work to render the space compliant.”

Le Keur said work would be completed by August 15.

Cape Times