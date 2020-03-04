Social media has become an integral part of elections, says IEC boss

Cape Town – Social media has become an integral part of elections in most modern democracies, Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) chief electoral officer Sy Mamabolo said yesterday. The IEC, in partnership with the UN Development Programme (UNDP), is hosting a conference for African election management bodies on the impact of social media on election integrity. Election management bodies as well as technology and social media experts are in Cape Town for the week-long conference, which concludes on Thursday. Speakers from as far as New York, London, Nairobi and Addis Ababa share their experiences in harnessing how to maximise the benefits and mitigate the risks on the impact of social media on the integrity of elections. Mamabolo said: “Political campaigning and sharing of information regarding the election process, outcomes and results. These very qualities which give social media its profound power and impact also carry with it grave risks to the integrity of the electoral process.

“Unfortunately, we have witnessed examples of the potential negative influence on election integrity from disinformation and data manipulation across democracies around the world, including Africa.

“Electoral integrity is at the heart of free and fair elections and the continued growth and perseverance of democracy on our continent.

“As the defenders of electoral democracy, election management bodies must continually seek ways of enhancing and protecting the integrity of the election process - including understanding how to reap the rewards and mitigate the risks posed by advances in digital technology,” he said.

UNDP resident representative Ayodele Odusola said the conference offered a unique opportunity to shape the future by laying the foundation for preventing the abuse of social media and combating digital misinformation.

“We hope the conference will share relevant experiences and discuss practical measures that can help protect and deepen democratic gains achieved in Africa over the past three decades,” he said.

