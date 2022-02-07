Social media users find Clifton hero who used pink buoy to save drowning man

CAPE TOWN - Social media users rallied to find Struan Jamieson, the hero of Clifton 4th, who used a pink rescue buoy to save a drowning and unresponsive young man at the beach on Friday. The National Sea Rescue Institute had put out a call on social media to find Jamieson, who had swum out to sea with a pink buoy in hand to rescue the man.

NSRI drowning prevention manager Andrew Ingram said they had spotted Jamieson in footage captured by a camera that monitors the pink buoy. “On Friday morning, just after 7am, sea rescue was activated for a drowning in progress at Clifton 4th beach. “As we were getting more information, we were told that the swimmer was out of the water and safe, but needed medical assistance.

“We then noticed through a camera that the pink buoy had been removed from its post. “When we examined the recording, we saw a young man running up the beach to the pink buoy, lifting it off the hook just after 7am, and then running down the beach. “We then put a call out on social media to find him, because it’s very useful to speak to anyone who has used a pink rescue buoy in a rescue to try and improve the campaign.”

Ingram said this was the 99th rescue that had been carried out with the aid of a pink buoy. Jamieson said he had seen three people quite far out in the surf while he was swimming with a group of friends that morning. “I kept my eye on them, and then about two minutes later I saw a lady’s hand go up, so I knew something was wrong. I immediately ran and grabbed a pink buoy, as I knew the conditions were rough.

“I ran towards the water and my good friends Jason Fialkov and Marc Rogoff, whom I usually swim with in the mornings, joined me. “We swam to the three swimmers and realised that the one guy was unresponsive. He was able to just keep himself afloat with the help of (his swimming companions). “Once we got to them, I immediately gave the buoy to the guy in trouble. He was just able to grab it, but then a massive wave crashed into us. At that point, I thought we had lost him, but a few seconds later he popped up to the surface. We were all able to fight the rip and worked well as a team and eventually got him to the shore,” he said.

They called an ambulance and the young man was rushed to hospital. He was released the following day. The 31-year-old said he had learnt the importance of using a buoy in rough waters in a previous rescue. “About two weeks before this, I was on the beach at Saunders Rock and had been involved in another rescue, where a group of people had been swept out of the tidal pool because of the massive waves.

“I couldn’t stand to watch them drown, so I decided to swim after them and see if I could help. “When I got to the group, two of the people in distress grabbed on to me. I was able to manage their weight until another guy came and helped us. “In hindsight, I realised how dangerous this was and also remembered that next time something like this happens to look out for the pink buoy that is located on most beaches,” said Jamieson.