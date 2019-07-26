Khulumani Support Group national director Dr Marjorie Jobson, left. File photo: African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – The Khulumani Support Group (KSG) has rejected the findings of a “disciplinary hearing” against its national director, Marjorie Jobson, which they said was held by deposed former board members. In November last year, according to the “old board”, Jobson was suspended following allegations of financial and governance misconduct.

That board had established an interim executive committee to investigate the allegations and found strong evidence confirming the allegations and revealing criminal conduct.

Subsequently, Jobson was summoned to a hearing and suspended by the “old board” on May 28, 2019.

However, in a statement this week, the organisation said: “Khulumani Support Group unequivocally rejects the findings of the so-called ‘disciplinary hearing’, of its national director, held by deposed former members on May 28, 2019.

"The individuals (of the “deposed board”) pursuing this illegitimate action were removed from their positions at a constitutionally mandated AGM on April 27, 2019, and thus do not have any authority within Khulumani Support Group, or to act on its behalf.”

A process of organisational development and strengthening in 2017-2018, according to the statement from the new board, had identified that governance of the KSG had been a critical weakness at the time.

Khulumani Support Group describes itself as leading a social movement actor positioned to play a role in the on-going processes of transformational justice, taking the country from a damaged society reeling from apartheid oppression and repression, and the eruptions of the liberation struggle, to a society founded on democracy, justice and ubuntu.

The old board hit back saying: “The statement put out by Doctor Marjorie Jobson and the self-defined ‘new board’ of Khulumani consists of a collection of misstatements, misrepresentations and outright untruths about issues confronting Khulumani Support Group over the past year.

"This statement’s only purpose is to undermine the findings of the disciplinary hearing on a number of charges brought against Jobson by the board.

“While the disciplinary hearing was pending, Jobson, in contravention of her suspension, called a meeting that she declared was a Khulumani AGM, held in Bloemfontein on April 27, 2019.”

Cape Times