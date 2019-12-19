Somerset school's 'maths queen’ Danielle Kleyn shares her secrets









Danielle Kleyn Picture: Supplied Cape Town – Dubbed the “Queen of Mathematics” because of the numerous Olympiads she has won, Danielle Kleyn from Parel Vallei High School in Somerset West says making progress in maths means using what’s already known, and then applying it in an unconventional way. Kleyn successfully defended her title as the Best Girl in the Pan African Maths Olympiad (PAMO) earlier this year. Last year team South Africa, of which Kleyn was a member, did extremely well at both the PAMO and the Pan African Maths Olympiad for Girls, as they achieved first prize in both divisions. Her excellent results at PAMO saw her recognised as one of only three girls in the country to receive South African colours for her international maths Olympiad participation in 2018. Sharing her tips for success, she said school mathematics is often taught to be used in a “mechanical and boring” way, which differs from her conception of it.

She said she loved to solve tricky problems by working with data, quantity, structure and variables.

“Parents can help their children prepare by going through old exam papers and problems from competitions in other countries often found on the internet, as these give you a feel for the type of questions asked.”

Kleyn started participating in Olympiads in primary school. On starting high school, she realised she could compete more competitively and started preparing more diligently.

Professor Kerstin Jordaan, executive director of the non-profit South African Mathematics Foundation, said: “Mathematics is a field where women tend to be under-represented globally, yet there was more diversity of winners than ever before - especially in South Africa where gender-based violence has been in the spotlight.

“It’s amazing to see the girls outperform the boys having the confidence to compete at the highest levels locally.”

Cape Times