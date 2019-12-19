Kleyn successfully defended her title as the Best Girl in the Pan African Maths Olympiad (PAMO) earlier this year.
Last year team South Africa, of which Kleyn was a member, did extremely well at both the PAMO and the Pan African Maths Olympiad for Girls, as they achieved first prize in both divisions.
Her excellent results at PAMO saw her recognised as one of only three girls in the country to receive South African colours for her international maths Olympiad participation in 2018.
Sharing her tips for success, she said school mathematics is often taught to be used in a “mechanical and boring” way, which differs from her conception of it.