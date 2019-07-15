Police Minister Bheki Cele held a walkabout in Marikana, Philippi, yesterday, engaging with the community to get feedback after the announcement of the deployment of the army and specialised police units to volatile and gang-infested areas. Photo: Phando Jikelo / African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – Police warned gangsters that their days were numbered ahead of the deployment of the SANDF to the Cape Flats. This came as Police Minister Bheki Cele conducted a walkabout through Philippi East yesterday, where 11 people, including six women, were killed in less than 24 hours last weekend.

Cele also addressed 500 delegates at the Paarl SAPS Academy during a provincial crime summit.

Police offered a R73 000 reward for information on Saturday that could help in tracing six “people of interest” following the recent murders in Philippi.

They are Siphenkosi Gwazekhaya, also known as Bhoyoyo; Shane Madolo, Thamsanqa Lande, Lubabalo Phethelo, Onke Thafu and Oyam Hlamu, who is also known as Mashesha.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts can contact Brigadier Bhekie Khumalo on 082 556 8642 or 021 4676 140.

A National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (NatJOINTS) operation arrested 143 suspects in Philippi for crimes including murder, attempted murder and robbery.

“In NatJOINTS operations, 143 suspects were arrested for crimes including murder, attempted murder, assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm, aggravated robberies, unlawful possession of firearms, ammunition, and possession of drugs,” said police spokesperson Vishnu Naidoo.

The operation has been active since the early hours of Thursday in Philippi, Steenberg and Delft.

The operation also recovered tik, mandrax, cannabis, firearms, ammunition and hijacked vehicles.

Naidoo said drugs and alcohol remained the highest generators of serious crimes in these areas

“Criminals are warned that their days are numbered. The security forces will continue to work tirelessly to enforce the law and to ensure that communities are safe,” Naidoo said.

Meanwhile, the Grassy Park Community Policing Forum (CPF) yesterday lauded the police for putting their lives on the line in a shootout with gangsters.

“In pursuit of the gangsters, a K9 unit was fired on and returned fire. Three people, one who is believed to be the 17-year-old son of a high-profile gang leader, were critically wounded. He is being treated at Groote Schuur Hospital.

"The other two received medical attention at Victoria Hospital.

“Judging from the damage to the police vehicles, it is a miracle that police did not lose any lives. Community members also pelted police with stones, damaging two police vehicles.

“The area was stabilised when the Anti-Gang Unit came to assist the local police,” said spokesperson Philip Bam.

A man was shot and killed in a cold-blooded shooting in 5th Avenue, Lotus River, on Thursday, Bam added.

“These incidents are clear indications that we need urgent intervention in our police precinct, which covers gang-riddled areas such as Parkwood Estate, Ottery and Lotus River," he said.