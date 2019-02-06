Preparations for the 2019 State of the Nation address well under way in the parliamentary precinct. Photo: Supplied by GCIS

Cape Town – It's all systems go for the official opening of Parliament on Thursday as President Cyril Ramaphosa, ministers, MPs and the public descend on the CBD for the State of the Nation address (Sona). Official rehearsals took place on Tuesday and Wednesday and the national government and the police had requested road closures be effected in the city, which will extend from 6am until 23.45pm on Thursday in some parts. 6am until 23.45pm on Thursday in some parts.

The road closures will affect the normal flow of traffic in and around the City Bowl, Newlands, the M3 and N2 city-bound lanes.

The City said security fencing will line the route in the CBD and there will be guarded pedestrian crossing points during peak time on Plein Street (Shortmarket, Spin and Barrack streets). Pedestrians have been encouraged to make use of Buitenkant Street.

The Company’s Gardens will be closed on Thursday from 6am to 23.45pm, while Darling Street between Adderley and Buitenkant streets, and Wale Street between Adderley and Queen Victoria streets, may be closed during the day for security reasons.

Contingency closures in case of an emergency may include Adderley Street between Strand and Bureau streets; Longmarket Street between Buitenkant and Long streets; Church Street between Burg and Adderley streets; and Burg Street between Wale and Longmarket streets.

The City said its emergency and enforcement services will also be on duty.

Alternative routes into the city ahead of SONA 2019:

The city may be forced to grind to a halt, but that does not mean ordinary people have the luxury of doing the same. Commuters still need to weave their way in and out of the Mother City, regardless of what political shenanigans are taking place across town.

A list of the roads that will be closed:

Road closures for rehearsal from 17:00 – 23:59 (5-6 February)

Harrington Street: between Constitution and Roeland Streets

Roeland Street: between Plein and Buitenkant Streets

Plein Street: between Roeland and Longmarket Streets

Adderley Street: from Strand to Wale Streets

Bureau Street: between Adderley and Parliament Streets

Spin / Mostert Street: between Corporation and Parliament Streets

Parliament Street from the gates of Parliament to Longmarket Street

Lower Buitenkant Street: between Strand and Darling Streets

Darling Street: between Canterbury and Buitenkant Streets

Road closures on Thursday

– 18:00 to 19:00

Roeland Street: between Buitenkant and Brandweer streets

– 17:45 to 19:00 (temporary closure ±35 minutes)

Klipper Road, Newlands: from Main Road (M4) to Newlands Avenue

Princess Anne Avenue, Newlands: from Newlands Avenue to Union Avenue

Newlands Avenue, Newlands: from Dean Street to Princess Anne Avenue

Dean Street, Newlands, westbound: from Main Road (M4) to Newlands Avenue

M3, Union Avenue, Rhodes Drive, Philip Kgosana Drive (De Waal Drive), Roeland Street, City-bound carriageway: from Newlands Avenue to city centre

Woolsack Drive, Rondebosch, westbound: between Main Road (M4) and Rhodes Drive (M3)

Anzio Road, Observatory: from Main Road (M4) to Philip Kgosana Drive (De Waal Drive) (M3)

N2, Settlers Way City-bound carriageway: from Main Road (M4) to city centre

– 17:00 to 20:00

Buitenkant Street: between Darling and Strand Streets

Darling Street: between Buitenkant and Canterbury Streets

Harrington Street: between Darling and Roeland Streets

– 06:00 to 23:45

Church Square

Roeland Street: between Plein and Buitenkant Streets

Closure of Company Gardens

Government Avenue from Orange Street to Wale Street

Plein Street from Longmarket Street to Roeland Street

St John’s Street from Roeland Street to Vrede Street

Gallery Lane

Bouquet Street

Hope Street: between Roeland and Glynn Streets

Wesley Street: between Buitenkant and Hope Streets

Glynn Street: between Buitenkant and Hope Streets

Wale Street: between Queen Victoria and Adderley Streets

Bureau Street: between Adderley and Parliament Streets

Spin and Mostert Streets: between Corporation and Parliament Streets

Parliament Street from the gates of Parliament to Longmarket Street

Commercial Street: between Plein and Buitenkant Streets - becomes bi-directional

Wesley and Glynn Streets: between Hope and Buitenkant Streets - becomes bi-directional

If you need to get into Cape Town on Thursday evening, the city has also issued these following guidelines. Road users are advised to use the following alternative routes to the City Bowl during the event:

– From the N2 (Settler’s Way): use the N1, FW de Klerk Boulevard via M5 (Black River Parkway) or M7 (Jakes Gerwel Drive).

– From the M3 (Union Avenue): use the M5 (Black River Parkway) and N1 (FW de Klerk Boulevard) or M4 (Main Road), onto Victoria Road, right onto Christiaan Barnard Road to circle the outer CBD. Note Tennant and De Villiers streets are closed; no access to Roeland Street; Annandale/Orange Street. Use lower CBD and circle around.

– From the outer CBD Circle Road: Use the following ring route to/from the area of the CBD affecting you – Christiaan Barnard Road, FW De Klerk Boulevard, Buitengracht Street, Buitensingel Street, Orange Street, Jutland Avenue, Tennant Street (controlled closure, local access only).

