Parents had protested outside the school gates last week, saying there had been a major lack of communication on the future of the school. Photo: Supplied

Cape Town – The Provincial Education Department says there are “no timelines on future plans” for Sonderend Primary School in Manenberg, despite pupils and staff being locked out of the facility last week, and the site being earmarked for a new regional hospital. At a meeting at the school on Thursday, fed-up parents demanded answers after the lockout the previous day.

Parents had protested outside the school gates, saying there had been a major lack of communication on the future of the school, and they only learned about developments through the media.

Sonderend Primary School and Silverstream High School are situated on land currently earmarked for a new R2.4bn Klipfontein Regional Hospital to replace GF Jooste, which was closed in 2014.

Western Cape Education Department (WCED) spokesperson Bronagh Hammond said parents at the school had no immediate reason for panic, adding that there would be no reason for the Grade Rs to not register for next year as the school was not closing.

“There are no timelines on future plans as yet as there are several consultations and legislative processes that still need to take place first. The WCED has asked that the school communicate to parents that it is not closing and that schooling is to continue as per normal.

“This scenario represents a historic consensus on a complex urban re-design proposal between government and community representatives. It was achieved through multiple stakeholder consultations and a willingness to engage meaningfully from all parties. It is not a final scenario, but forms the basis upon which plans are now being made, the final version of which will still be subject to any future consultations, as may be required by law,” Hammond said.

However, governing body representative and Hands Off Our Schools spokesperson Saadiya Daniels said they wanted clarity from the department on what their next step would be, as the community had been left in the dark.

“As far as we understand the department wants to move children from Sonderend Primary School to Edendale Primary School but both these schools are situated in gang-ruled territories. Our children will now have to walk about 1km further to get to their new school and risk their lives.

“These people making the decisions have no idea what our plight is and what our needs are. It’s disgusting what is happening on the Cape Flats,” Daniels said.

Hammond said the WCED district director would submit a letter to the school confirming the plan.