Cape Town - South African-based non-profit organisation Sonke Gender Justice is preparing to head to the Constitutional Court in March where it will battle it out with President Cyril Ramaphosa.
Last year the Western Cape High Court handed down judgment in the matter between the organisation, Ramaphosa and several others.
This relates to an application that Sonke and Lawyers for Human Rights (LHR) filed at the Western Cape High Court in December 2016 where it sought for the court to declare that several sections of the Correctional Services Act were inconsistent with the Constitution and invalid.
In court papers, it alleged that the Judicial Inspectorate of Correctional Services (JICS) as the primary institution tasked with monitoring and overseeing South Africa’s correctional system lacked the necessary structural and operational independence.
The JCIS was established in June 1998 as part of the act.