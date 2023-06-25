Soong Ching Ling Foundation donation comes just in time for children’s home in Ottery

The Baphumelele Children’s Home in Ottery welcomed a much-needed donation when the Chinese Consulate-General and the Soong Ching Ling Foundation handed over toys, blankets and food to the value of R60 000. The handover was part of a cultural exchange event, the Dragon Boat Festival with South African Youth, where local children and youth learnt about the Chinese cultural celebration, made handicrafts and tasted Chinese food.

Foundation president Chen Qing said the donation included blankets, toys and food. "It is a pleasure returning to the Baphumelele Children's Home today with a donation after about three years. We also celebrate the Dragon Boat Festival that resonates with us all. "We commend the Baphumelele Children’s home in providing a loving home for the precious children," said Qing.

Centre director Rosalia Mashale said the donation came at a crucial time where donations and donors had dried up due to the Covid-19 pandemic. “We are so grateful for this donation and happy that our children will be able to eat at least for the next three months,” said Mashale. Chinese youth visitor, Weiwei "Pam" spoke to attendees about Chinese cuisine, which was introduced to the youth to taste and explore.