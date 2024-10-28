South Africa issues first Muslim marriage certificate

The first-ever South African marriage certificate with an entry of ‘Muslim marriage’ was issued to a couple whose Nikah (Muslim marriage) was performed at Cravenby Estate in the Western Cape earlier this month, the Al Jama-ah Party said. This comes as the Department of Home Affairs (DHA) confirmed it had issued the first South African marriage certificates officially recognising the “type of marriage” as “Muslim”.

“After changes made to the Department’s internal systems, Home Affairs has granted the first batch of 33 marriage certificates for Muslim marriages for the first time in South African history,” the department said in a statement. “Members of the Islamic faith community have made extraordinary contributions to South Africa’s history for more than 350 years,” Home Affairs Minister Leon Schreiber said. “While it comes hundreds of years later than it should have, it is a personal honour for me to preside as Minister over the granting of marriage certificates recognising Muslim marriages.”

Schreiber said this marked a significant step towards enhancing the dignity of this faith community, and reflects the ongoing commitment of Home Affairs to deliver dignity to all their clients. “It is also an expression of nation building, and a celebration of South Africa’s unity in diversity.” Al Jama-ah said although it has been a long wait for a Muslim marriage certificate in line with Islamic Shari’ah Law, the party commended the DHA.

“Muslim couples can now register their marriages with a valid Nikah certificate with the DHA, and the marriage will be registered on the National Population Register and the couples will receive a South African Muslim marriage certificate,” the party said in a statement. “The marriages of Muslims has never been recognised in South Africa – despite more than 350 years of Islam in the country – by both the former apartheid government and the new dispensation.” The party said it has set a target of reaching one million Muslims to get a valid South African Muslim marriage certificate.

DA MP Karabo Khakhau welcomed the historic milestone saying it brought “dignity and long-overdue equality to members of the Muslim community”. Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis also welcomed the formal recognition of Muslim marriages on official Home Affairs certificates. “This progressive step by Home Affairs is most welcome, and holds great historical significance for so many residents in our city,” Hill-Lewis said. “Formal state recognition of Muslim marriages promotes dignity, and is a celebration of our diversity as South Africans.”