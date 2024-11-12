South African researchers probe geological evolution in Antarctica

South African geologists will return to Antarctica for a three-year fieldwork study through a National Research Foundation (NRF) grant by the South African National Antarctic Programme (SANAP). The grant was awarded to Dr Herman van Niekerk and colleagues, Professors Marlina Elburg and Geoff Grantham from the University of Johannesburg (UJ)’s Geology Department.

Van Niekerk’s expedition will embark on pioneering fieldwork in Antarctica, starting this 2024/2025 austral summer season and continuing through 2026/2027. “Hopefully, this research sheds more light on the contrasting geological evolution between regions within the continent: areas that have remained ice-covered for millennia versus those exposed, revealing diverse geological features,” said Van Niekerk. He added that such a study is essential for understanding the land’s ancient connections with other continents and how its current landscape has been shaped by tectonic processes and climatic shifts over millions of years.

Van Niekerk said that one primary focus is on the Grunehogna Craton’s position and its relation to the Kaapvaal Craton which forms the basis of much of the geology of South Africa. “Studying ancient rocks in Antarctica, especially those within cratons like the Grunehogna Craton, gives us a glimpse into Earth's deep past, helping us forecast future climate changes. Cratons, which are exceptionally stable and ancient parts of Earth's crust, preserve geological records of events stretching back billions of years.

“By examining the structure and mineral makeup of rocks in these regions, scientists can reveal patterns in tectonic shifts, atmospheric compositions, and climate conditions of ancient times.” He explained that the Grunehogna Craton in Antarctica retains a wealth of information about the breakup of Gondwanaland, the supercontinent that fractured and drifted to form today's continents. “Through techniques like sedimentology (studying rock layers and formations) and paleomagnetic analysis (examining magnetic properties in rocks), scientists can track how continents moved and climates shifted over time.

“Such studies allow researchers to compare Antarctica's geological past with South African geology, helping them understand the processes that once affected vast stretches of the southern hemisphere. One example of the benefit of this research is its ability to shed light on past global warming events and their triggers, such as volcanic eruptions or shifts in tectonic plates that released large quantities of greenhouse gases. “By identifying these patterns, we gain predictive insights into how similar tectonic activities or greenhouse gas releases might influence future climate conditions.

“Essentially, analysing these ancient rocks offers a window into Earth’s climate cycles, equipping us with invaluable data to anticipate and perhaps mitigate potential climate shifts driven by natural and human factors alike.” Set to depart on December 5, aboard the South African polar vessel SA Agulhas II, the team, which includes Dr van Niekerk, veteran field geologist Mike Knoper, prospective PhD candidate Dewan Isaacs, and prospective MSc student Mulanga Masakona, will journey to Dronning Maud Land. Working hundreds of kilometres south of the SANAE IV base, the team will rely on snowmobiles to transport their tents, fuel, and equipment across the ice, all while living under extreme conditions for the entirety of their research period.