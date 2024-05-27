South African women complete ‘pilgrimage’ in Spain, covering 118km

In a testament of endurance and faith, a group of South African women came together to successfully complete the English Way of the Camino de Santiago, a 118km pilgrimage route from Ferrol to Santiago de Compostela in Spain.

Bridge of Hope Wines chief executive, Rosemary Mosia was joined by librarian at Unisa Mercy Mokgele from Limpopo, and Johannesburg residents Hepsy Mkhungo a tech startup founder, Zintle Ngogodo a notary, treasury fund evaluator at Transnet Nosipho Tshongweni and Hantsi Matseke to complete the route. Mosia last year also completed a challenging five-day Fish River Canyon hike in Namibia in commemoration of Women’s Month. Bridge of Hope Wines chief executive, Rosemary Mosia, was among a group of South African women who recently completed the English Way of the Camino de Santiago, a 118km pilgrimage route from Ferrol to Santiago de Compostela in Spain. The English Way of the Camino de Santiago is known as originally being used by pilgrims arriving to Spain by boat from Northern Europe.

The group completed the hike over five days covering approximately 25-28 kilometres per day from May 2 to 7. To prepare for the hike, Mosia said she walked for 20km three times a week and also did regular local hikes. “Completing the pilgrimage has left me with an unexpected ‘aftermath' - a lingering sense of wonder and a deep longing to return to the path. As I navigate the physical recovery, I'm also reflecting on the profound impact this journey has had on my life and mind.

“The Camino de Santiago is a transformative experience, but what drives each of us to embark on it is unique. “The Camino's rich history, stunning landscapes, and spiritual significance resonated with me. I wanted to challenge myself physically and mentally while exploring a new culture and connecting with like-minded individuals. “In this hike we meet pilgrims from age 5 to 89 years.

“We walked with a person who was from the US and is 81 years old. People do this walk for different reasons and when done with it we are called pilgrims. “When we start we are given a passport which has to be stamped on our way in different restaurants. On completion we submit it and get given certificates.” Mosia said the women formed a strong bond through their journey.