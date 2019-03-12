Photo: Supplied

Cape Town – A newly released survey shows how little South Africans still know about the salt content in everyday food items. While nearly a third of South Africans conceded to being salt addicts, with 31% adding salt to their food “all the time” and 37% “some of the time”, most also still don’t have a handle on how much salt is used in popular foods including cereal, yoghurt and chips.

On the back of World Salt Awareness Week and to test the country’s salt smarts, a leading provider of cardiovascular medication, Pharma Dynamics, conducted an online poll among men and women across the country.

Pharma Dynamics spokesperson Nicole Jennings said: “Our survey, which polled 245 men and women across the country, found that while more than 90% understood the link between hypertension and excessive salt consumption, very few actually knew just how much salt is contained in food that is consumed on an almost daily basis.”

While most food items don’t exceed the daily limit of 5g of salt a day, it is the combined amount of salt from all the foods we eat in a day that often amounts to eight times the recommended daily allowance, putting South Africans in the red zone for heart disease.

More than 64% of respondents didn’t know that there was about 1.5g of salt in a slice of pizza; 45% were off the mark with how much salt was in a small tub of plain yoghurt; 60% were clueless about the amount of salt in an average takeaway beef hamburger, which is in the region of 3.5g; 60% guessed wrong about the quantity of salt in a bowl of cornflakes with milk, and 68% didn’t know how much salt was in a handful of peanuts.

“While efforts have been made since 2016 by the government to reduce salt levels in food, with a second set of even lower levels of salt being introduced this year, the public should be made more aware of foods that are high in salt as many don’t pay attention to food labels,” said Jennings.

“When checking food labels, look out for other terms often used to describe salt, such as monosodium glutamate, nitrates and nitrites, so you’re aware of how much salt you’re putting into your body.

“Also try to avoid salting food that has already been salted,” Jennings said.

Cape Times