South Africans rescued from Gaza back on home soil

Cabinet has welcomed the safe return of 19 South African nationals who had been stuck in Gaza. The group evaluated last week in the deadly warzone had crossed the enclave into Egypt.

Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni expressed gratitude on behalf of the country’s government during a media briefing on Monday about the outcomes of the special Cabinet meeting held on December 8. The group had been stuck in Gaza since October 7. “South Africa extends its gratitude to the Government of Egypt for granting our citizens safe passage through the Rafah Crossing into its country. South Africa calls for an immediate and permanent ceasefire and the resumption of talks that will end the violence arising from the continued belligerent occupation and lays the basis for a just and lasting solution,” she said.

The government also stated it was “gravely” distraught about the kidnapping of 100 unarmed Palestinian men, including children as young as 15 years old. “The men and children were kidnapped by Israeli occupation forces from a school sheltering displaced refugees in the northern Gaza Strip, it is inconceivable that women and children had to witness the men who were taken from an environment that was meant to be their place of safety being stripped naked and humiliated,” it said. United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres pledged that he would “not give up” on appealing for a humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza, adding that inaction on the Security Council was undermining its credibility.