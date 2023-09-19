South Africans should brace for more fuel price pain, says AA

Significant increases to the price of petrol, diesel and illuminating paraffin are expected in October, based on unaudited data from the Central Energy Fund (CEF), the Automobile Association (AA) said. The current data indicates an increase in petrol of around R1.20/litre and an increase to the wholesale price of diesel by as much as R2/l. Illuminating paraffin is also set for another increase with the data currently showing an under recovery of R1.84/l.

“Should these significant increases materialise, they will push fuel prices to levels last seen in July last year, stretching the personal finances of South Africans even further,” the AA said. “Higher fuel prices will invariably lead to higher prices at the till, which will be a blow to many who are already experiencing financial distress.” According to the CEF’s data, the main driver behind the potential increases are higher international oil prices which have climbed substantially since August, mainly on the back of reduced output by major oil producing nations. The poorer Rand/US Dollar exchange is contributing to the increases, but it’s impact, at the moment, is minimal compared to that of rising oil prices, the AA said.