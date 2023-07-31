Southern Cape ANC elects young, dynamic leadership

Former Oudtshoorn mayor Chad Louw was elected ANC Victor Molosi Southern Cape region chairperson at the weekend. Louw was elected unopposed, making him the youngest regional chairperson at the age of 26.

The ANC in the Southern Cape region held its 8th regional conference in George at the weekend. Aubrey Tsengwa was elected deputy chairperson, Phamela Nosa secretary, while Lilian February was elected deputy secretary and Samkelo Majo treasurer. ANC provincial secretary Neville Delport congratulated the newly-elected leadership, calling on them to unite the region and ensure that the party builds on its steady growth.

“We commend the branches for being active participants in the ANC's democratic process in a disciplined manner. Chad is amongst the youngest regional chairpersons in the country. This young regional leadership brings us hope of a dynamic and innovative people-centred revival of the ANC in the region as we march towards the 2024 elections. “The positive mood at conference as well as the uncontested election, gives us confidence that the new leadership will be able to unite the region around an action-oriented programme to ensure that the ANC builds on its steady growth in various parts of the region, thereby contributing to displacing the DA from political power and improving the lived reality of our people,” Delport said. Louw, who said he was humbled to lead the region, called on the ANC to be at the forefront of driving unity and change.

“After this conference, it is essential that we put our differences aside and come together as one cohesive force. Let us remember that our shared vision for a prosperous and just South Africa transcends any internal disagreements. “Our actions should reflect the values and principles of the ANC, instilling confidence and trust in our leadership among the citizens. We have a responsibility to be role models of integrity, compassion, and dedication to public service.

The upcoming national election in 2024 presents an opportunity for us to reaffirm our commitment to the people. We must actively engage with communities, listen to their concerns, and respond with purposeful solutions. By being responsive and accountable to their needs, we can foster a stronger bond of trust and solidarity with the electorate,” he said. ANCYL provincial task team convenor Lucian Davids said they were exceptionally proud that a young person was at the helm in the region. “This also speaks to the fact that young people have an active interest in saving South Africa,” he said.